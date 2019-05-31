See the Connecticut premiere of the film Gay Chorus Deep South on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio in Hartford as part of the 32nd Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival.

The centerpiece film at this year’s Festival (which runs from May 31 to June 8), Gay Chorus Deep South follows the the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus as it embarks on a tour of the American Deep South to set the record straight about LGBTQ people. With allies in the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the chorus members use music to bring a message of love, hope and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. The journey brings them into people’s homes, churches and concert halls, and reveals the powerful backstories of several chorus members and their leader. Directed by David Charles Rodrigues, Gay Chorus Deep South won the Audience Award for best documentary at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Tickets to the screening are $10. Tickets include a reception that will be held at Cinestudio at 6 p.m. prior to the film’s screening. Additionally, the evening will include a special guest appearance by Hartford’s own Asylum Hill Congregational Church Chorus.

For more information on the Festival and Gay Chorus Deep South, visit OutFilmCT.org.

And stay tuned for information about special Pride Month programming airing this June on CPTV and CPTV Spirit.