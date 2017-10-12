Earlier this year, PBS and Masterpiece announced they would team with Colin Callender’s Playground and the BBC for a new three-part adaptation of the beloved Louisa May Alcott novel Little Women.

Now, see the first image released from the upcoming adaptation:

The four March sisters will be played by newcomer Maya Hawke as the willful and adventurous Jo; Willa Fitzgerald (Scream: The TV Series, Misfortune) as Meg; Annes Elwy (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams) as Beth; and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Halt and Catch Fire) as Amy.

Additionally, BAFTA Award winner Emily Watson (The Theory of Everything, Genius) will play Marmee, the iconic matriarch of the March family. Academy Award winner Dame Angela Lansbury (Murder, She Wrote, The Manchurian Candidate) will play Aunt March, and BAFTA Award winner Michael Gambon (Harry Potter, Churchill’s Secret) will play Mr. Laurence.

Stay tuned for more information on when Little Women will premiere on Masterpiece on CPTV!