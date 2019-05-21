Glaciers of the Winds is a one-hour documentary on the science, exploration, and retreat of the glaciers in the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming. This film from WyomingPBS looks at the big picture of how receding alpine glaciers will affect the ecosystem, municipalities, farmers, and ranchers downstream.

