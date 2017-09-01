The Glen Campbell Good Time Hour hit the airwaves in January 1969. The success of the program was due to Glen’s triple-decker talent as a musician, singer, and humorist, and the guests he brought on the show. It was the hottest show on TV during its four-year run. Viewers looked forward to seeing the chart-topping star along with an incredible mix of musical stars in rock, pop, country, and soul. Glen Campbell: Good Times Again is a special that presents the biggest stars and the best musical performances from the series. Hosted by the now-legendary Glen Campbell, viewers will love revisiting the performances of some of the hottest talent of the period.

