Season 4 of the popular mystery series Grantchester comes to Masterpiece this summer! See all five new episodes airing Sundays beginning July 14, 2019, at 9 p.m. on CPTV.

The new season features a new vicar: Tom Brittney (Outlander, Call the Midwife), who joins the cast as Reverend Will Davenport — man of the people and crime-solving partner to Robson Green’s Geordie Keating in 1950s Grantchester.

Will rides into the village on a motorbike, listens to rock ‘n’ roll, and encourages the congregation to call him by his first name – all of which leaves Mrs. C. appalled!

James Norton returns to make his final appearance as the charismatic, jazz-loving clergyman Sidney Chambers. Other returning members of the acclaimed ensemble include Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, and Al Weaver.

Don’t miss the all-new season of mystery. For more information on Grantchester, click here. And for a full list of upcoming episodes, see below.

Episode One – Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 9 p.m. on CPTV (A special 2-hour episode)

A murder sees racial tensions spike, and Geordie investigates a slum connected to a deadly web of vice.