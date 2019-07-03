Season 4 of the popular mystery series Grantchester comes to Masterpiece this summer! See all five new episodes airing Sundays beginning July 14, 2019, at 9 p.m. on CPTV.
The new season features a new vicar: Tom Brittney (Outlander, Call the Midwife), who joins the cast as Reverend Will Davenport — man of the people and crime-solving partner to Robson Green’s Geordie Keating in 1950s Grantchester.
Will rides into the village on a motorbike, listens to rock ‘n’ roll, and encourages the congregation to call him by his first name – all of which leaves Mrs. C. appalled!
James Norton returns to make his final appearance as the charismatic, jazz-loving clergyman Sidney Chambers. Other returning members of the acclaimed ensemble include Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, and Al Weaver.
Don’t miss the all-new season of mystery. For more information on Grantchester, click here. And for a full list of upcoming episodes, see below.
Episode One – Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 9 p.m. on CPTV (A special 2-hour episode)
A murder sees racial tensions spike, and Geordie investigates a slum connected to a deadly web of vice.
Episode Two – Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 9 p.m. on CPTV
Geordie and Leonard investigate a professor’s death; Cathy is tricked; and Will returns to Grantchester.
Episode Three – Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 9 p.m. on CPTV
Will is the only one able to reach a farming family’s child, who is accused of murder.
Episode Four – Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 9 p.m. on CPTV
Geordie is surprised to discover where Will really grew up: a house filled with secrets and lies.
Episode Five – Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 9 p.m. on CPTV
Will struggles with a life-changing decision, and a young man’s death proves something to Geordie.
