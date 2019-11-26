The Great British Baking Show Thanksgiving Marathon

This Thanksgiving Day, bake along with The Great British Baking Show! Join CPTV Spirit for back-to-back episodes from the baking competition series’ third season.

Watch as judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood test the contestants’ baking prowess, creativity, and skill in a bid to find the country’s best amateur baker.

From Victorian classics to high-end patisserie, chocolate sculptures to everyday staples, the bakers will need a cool head and even colder hands to make it to the final. With them every step of the way are Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins ready to lend a hand or a shoulder to cry on.

For more information on Season 3, click here.

When to Watch

Tune in on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on CPTV Spirit. Here’s how to find CPTV Spirit on your cable provider.

Coming Soon

On Thursdays, December 12 and 19, 2019, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., tune in to CPTV Spirit for back-to-back episodes of The Great British Baking Show’s Christmas Masterclass specials. Get inspired for all of your holiday season baking!