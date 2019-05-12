Great Museums: The Art of Islam at the Met and the Louvre explores the splendor of Islamic art on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and The Louvre in Paris.

The term “Islamic art” — coined by 19th century art historians — includes all art produced in Muslim lands from the 7th century forward, from Spain to Morocco, Egypt, the Middle East, Central Asia and India, to the borders of China.

Narrated by Philippe de Montebello, the former director of The Met, this edition of Great Museums examines the extraordinary artistic masterpieces in the museums’ Islamic Art collections, and reveals a surprising number of connections that unite Western and Islamic traditions, in art, science, and literature.

