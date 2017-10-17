The critically acclaimed Roundabout Theatre Company production of “She Loves Me” comes to Great Performances on CPTV on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10 p.m. as the opening presentation of PBS’s fall Broadway’s Best lineup!

In this production, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and Tony Award nominee Zachary Levi star as Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren’t exactly the best of friends; these sparring coworkers can’t seem to find common ground. But little do they know, the anonymous romantic pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other. Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

Critics unanimously embraced this production (part of Roundabout’s 50th Anniversary Season), which also stars Byron Jennings, Gavin Creel, Tom McGowan, and Jane Krakowski. Enjoy it from the comfort of home, filmed live in high-definition!

View the trailer:

