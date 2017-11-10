Great Performances – In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams

As part of its Broadway’s Best lineup, Great Performances airs a special encore presentation of “In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams” this November on CPTV. This film showcases the 2008 musical that launched Lin-Manuel Miranda’s rise to stardom.

The film will also be available to stream the following day via pbs.org/gperf and PBS OTT apps.

Making it in New York City is tough. Few get the chance to live out their dreams, and the cast and crew of In the Heights know this all too well. This young, diverse group of relatively unknown artists and performers dreamed of making it on Broadway, but are well aware that a new original musical set outside a bodega in the Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights is a highly risky proposition.

It took eight years, but they succeeded beyond their wildest expectations, winning four Tony Awards along the way, including Best Musical and Best Score for a Musical.

“In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams” chronicles the personal stories of composer/lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights in the months leading up to its 2008 opening night.

On CPTV: Friday, November 10,2017 at 10 p.m.