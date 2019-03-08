GREAT PERFORMANCES – JONI 75: A BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

In Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration on Great Performances, world-renowned artists gather to celebrate the 75th birthday of nine-time Grammy Award winner Joni Mitchell.

The Joni 75 concerts were recorded November 6 and 7, 2018, and featured an all-star lineup including Brandi Carlile; Glen Hansard; Emmylou Harris; Norah Jones; Chaka Khan; Diana Krall; Kris Kristofferson; Los Lobos with La Marisoul, Cesar Castro and Xochi Flores; Graham Nash; Seal; James Taylor; and Rufus Wainwright.

Watch as these artists take on such beloved Joni Mitchell songs as “Court and Spark,” “River,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” and many more!

On CPTV: Saturday, March 9 at 9 p.m.