Great Performances presents the broadcast premiere of “The 17th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards® with AARP the Magazine” on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10 p.m. on CPTV. It will also be available to stream via pbs.org/gperf and PBS apps.

See special appearances by beloved actors, directors, and more, including Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman, Annette Bening, Alfre Woodard, Blythe Danner, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Laurie Metcalf, Willem Dafoe, Alan Cumming, Mark Hamill, Guillermo Del Toro, Aaron Sorkin, Richard Jenkins, and Kelly Marie Tran, among others.

This awards ceremony celebrates 2017’s standout films that have a unique appeal to movie lovers with a grownup state of mind, and recognizes the inspiring artists who make them. This year marks the first time the Movies for Grownups Awards® is available to television viewers! Don’t miss this special premiere event.

For more information, click here>>