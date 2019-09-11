The Emmy® Award-winning series Growing a Greener World features organic gardening, green living, and farm-to-table cooking.
Season 10 of the series comes to CPTV Spirit Thursdays at 8 p.m. beginning September 12, 2019! Episodes will encore the following Tuesdays at 4 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.
In each episode the program’s hosts, including gardening and sustainability expert Joe Lamp’l, chef Nathan Lyon, and homesteading expert Theresa Loe, share DIY information with home gardeners.
Don’t miss all 13 new episodes, including:
- “Don’t Feed the Landfills” (Denali National Park, Denali, AK)
- “Mason Bee Revolution: How the Hardest Working Bee Can Save the World” (Seattle, WA)
- “Oh Deer – Dealing with Four-legged Garden Pests” (Atlanta, GA)
- “Gardening on the Cheap: Top Tips for Saving Money and Time in the Garden” (Atlanta, GA)
- “Modern Homesteading – Transforming the Urban Experience One Garden at a Time” (Seattle, WA)
- “Catching up with TV Garden Legend Paul James” (Atlanta, GA)
- “Gardening with the Masters – King of Compost, Unusual Fruit and the Weedless Garden” (New Paltz, NY)
- “Bringing Nature Home” (Philadelphia, PA)
- “The Weekend Farmer” (Atlanta, GA)
- “Creating a Bird-friendly Garden with Margaret Roach” (Copake Falls, NY)
- “Creating a Meadow Garden” (Burlington, VT)
- “From Seed to Fork: Growing an Abundant and Beautiful Cold-Climate Garden” (Minneapolis, MN)
- “The Year-Round Gardener” (Nova Scotia)
