The Emmy® Award-winning series Growing a Greener World features organic gardening, green living, and farm-to-table cooking.

Season 10 of the series comes to CPTV Spirit Thursdays at 8 p.m. beginning September 12, 2019! Episodes will encore the following Tuesdays at 4 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.

In each episode the program’s hosts, including gardening and sustainability expert Joe Lamp’l, chef Nathan Lyon, and homesteading expert Theresa Loe, share DIY information with home gardeners.

Don’t miss all 13 new episodes, including: