Tune in for a singing competition show like no other with the two-part Harmonies for Healing: Under the Streetlamp, premiering on CPTV Sundays, October 1 and 8 at 8 p.m. There are no cash prizes; no record deals; no scripted drama; and no negative commentary. Just great singers vying for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Harmonies for Healing: Under the Streetlamp goes inside the formation of a new “supergroup.” Watch as beloved retro quartet Under The Streetlamp – including members Shonn Wiley, Michael Ingersoll, Christopher Kale Jones, and Brandon Wardell, along with renowned musical director Dennis “Doc” Williams – coach singers as they vie for a chance to perform in concert with Under The Streetlamp at the legendary Star Plaza Theatre.

Follow the finalists, aged 15 to 73, on their incredible journey. As they pursue their dreams, they reveal the undeniable power of music to inspire and effect positive change. Harmonies for Healing: Under The Streetlamp is a moving, music-filled treat that highlights the importance of the arts and delivers toe-tapping entertainment the way only Under The Streetlamp can!

