HARRY DEAN STANTON: CROSSING MULHOLLAND

A favorite of directors, critics, colleagues, and audiences, actor Harry Dean Stanton carved his name into the cultural consciousness of cinematic arts with dozens of roles in films ranging from Cool Hand Luke and Alien to Paris, Texas and The Green Mile. This documentary, filmed prior to the actor’s death in 2017, offers an insightful look at his versatility and talent through film clips and interviews with such Hollywood figures as actors Billy Bob Thornton and Richard Dreyfuss; musicians Kris Kristofferson and Michelle Phillips; critic Leonard Maltin; and directors John Carpenter and Wim Wenders. The film also takes time to look at Stanton’s other passion, music, featuring several intimate, living-room jam sessions with friends Michelle Phillips and Jamie James.

On CPTV Spirit: Friday, May 24, 2019 at 8 p.m.