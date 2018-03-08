Haylie Pomroy’s Metabolism Revolution! follows real people from around the country for over six months. Viewers can celebrate their weight loss and health victories along with them as they demonstrate the power of nutritionist and bestselling author Haylie Pomroy’s Metabolism Revolution diet. They include a school teacher from Indiana, a stay-at- home mom from Oregon, an educational professional from Los Angeles, a former NFL football player from New Orleans, and more. Hear their stories and struggles, and watch them transform their lives.

On CPTV: Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.