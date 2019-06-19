View a trailer:

Narrated by Paul Murton (Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs), Henry IX The Lost King reveals the story of a forgotten prince who was a star of the first decade of the Stuart dynasty in the 1600s — but never became king.

After being hidden away for much of his life, his legacy changed when the British Empire took its first steps into North America.

On CPTV: Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 7 p.m.