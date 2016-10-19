L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables premiered on CPTV on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 24. This new adaptation of the classic Lucy Maud Montgomery story follows a young girl’s life on Prince Edward Island.
For those who missed the premiere or want to view the film again, it is available to stream for a limited time by clicking here!
Meet Anne Shirley (Ella Ballentine), a precocious young girl taken from an orphanage and placed in the care of the uptight Marilla Cuthbert (Sara Botsford) and her brother, Matthew (Martin Sheen).
The conservative Marilla has a profound effect on the adventurous Anne and creates a journey of learning and personal engagement that has resonated with generations since Anne of Green Gables was first published in 1908.
View a preview of this family-friendly holiday treat:
Comments
Letitia
Love this show,will there be more?
Emily Caswell
Hello, as of now we don’t have information as to whether there will be a continuation. However, if more films are produced and scheduled to air, we will make announcements, so please keep an eye out. Glad you enjoyed the film!