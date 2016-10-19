L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables premiered on CPTV on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 24. This new adaptation of the classic Lucy Maud Montgomery story follows a young girl’s life on Prince Edward Island.

For those who missed the premiere or want to view the film again, it is available to stream for a limited time by clicking here!

Meet Anne Shirley (Ella Ballentine), a precocious young girl taken from an orphanage and placed in the care of the uptight Marilla Cuthbert (Sara Botsford) and her brother, Matthew (Martin Sheen).

The conservative Marilla has a profound effect on the adventurous Anne and creates a journey of learning and personal engagement that has resonated with generations since Anne of Green Gables was first published in 1908.

View a preview of this family-friendly holiday treat: