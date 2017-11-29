Human Nature: Jukebox in Concert from the Venetian

Travel in a time machine of ’50s and ’60s hits with vibrant and dynamic musical foursome Human Nature. The Las Vegas headliners – including Toby Allen, Phil Burton, and brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney – have become known around the globe for their distinctive harmonies and stellar live shows that effortlessly blend retro cool with contemporary sounds.

Now, joined by special guest Darlene Love, a seven-piece band, and world-class dancers, the group celebrates a mix of pop, doo-wop, bandstand, and soul standards. Jukebox was filmed at the stunning Venetian Theater Las Vegas and takes the audience on an unforgettable journey through some of the most-loved hit songs of all time, including “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Stand By Me,” “Unchained Melody,” “Be My Baby,” and “Under The Boardwalk.”

On CPTV: Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 8 p.m.