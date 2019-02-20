I HATE JANE AUSTEN

As the author of Pride & Prejudice and numerous other classics, Jane Austen is among history’s literary giants. But British columnist Giles Coren can’t stand her writing. Can others convince him he is wrong?

Coren ventures out to meet academics and super-fans to see if they can get him to put aside his pride and prejudice. Watch as Coren throws himself into the lion’s den and goes toe-to-toe with novelists, Austen super-fans, and an Austen biographer. While he throws in barbs at the Austen lovers, he eventually he finds what the deeper cause of his opinions are.

On CPTV: Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10 p.m. and Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 7 p.m.

On CPTV Spirit: Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 p.m. and Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 3 p.m.