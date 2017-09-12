Into Deepest Space: The ALMA Observatory

This program traces the engineering, construction, and scientific discoveries of the most powerful observatory on Earth: the ALMA telescope in the Chilean Andes. Viewers are taken on a journey both across the globe and throughout our universe to discover how this mammoth radio telescope works and how its observations are revolutionizing astronomy. Through breathtaking footage – including cinematic 3-D animation, dramatic aerials of the ALMA site, and live coverage of the first large-scale observation – the film reveals the incredible lengths to which humans will go to quench their thirst for knowledge.

On CPTV: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 8 p.m.