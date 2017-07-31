Ireland’s Wild Coast

See a personal journey along one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world, featuring the wildlife and wild places that make it so special. Emmy Award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson takes viewers on an authored odyssey along Ireland’s rugged Atlantic coast – the place he chooses to make his home after 30 years spent shooting some of the world’s most celebrated wildlife films. The series follows Colin from the southwest corner of the island to finish on the tip of Northern Ireland. Along the way, he gives intimate personal insights into the wild animals and wild places he discovers.

To view a trailer, click here.

On CPTV: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 8 p.m.