It’s You I Like celebrates the pioneering children’s series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which premiered nationally 50 years ago and became an iconic and enduring landmark in the world of children’s television and beyond. Don’t miss It’s You I Like on CPTV Spirit on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 8 p.m., and on CPTV on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 8 p.m.

This special is hosted by Michael Keaton, who worked as a stagehand and made appearances on the series in the 1970s. It features interviews with Judd Apatow, Joyce DiDonato, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Kratt, John Lithgow, Yo-Yo Ma and his son Nicholas Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Sarah Silverman, Esperanza Spalding, and Caroll Spinney, who reveal their favorite memories from the series. Plus, Joe Negri (“Handyman Negri”), David Newell (“Mr. McFeely”), and Joanne Rogers, Fred’s widow, share their personal stories. Also featured are performances from the archives by Tony Bennett, the Empire Brass Quintet, Hillary Hahn, Margaret Hamilton, Yo-Yo Ma and Nicholas, Wynton Marsalis, and Perlman.

The nearly 900 episodes created by Fred Rogers encompass topics that resonate to this day with adults and children alike. Favorite segments, such as a visit with Koko the Gorilla, Big Bird’s appearance in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, as well as trips to the Crayola Factory and the Radio Flyer Wagon Company, are highlighted.

Don’t miss this moving tribute to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and to Fred Rogers himself, a modest man who always said, “I am not a teacher, I simply help children learn.”