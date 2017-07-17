Joel Sartore Captures Stunning Wildlife Portraits in Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark



Join National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore as he travels from his home in Nebraska to locations around the world. He seeks to photograph creatures found nowhere else on the planet, and add them to his “Photo Ark.” The three-part series Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark comes to CPTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning July 18.

So far, Joel has completed portraits of more than 6,500 species in his quest to create his Photo Ark, a photo archive of global biodiversity. It will feature portraits of an estimated 12,000 species of birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries.

No matter its size, each animal is treated with the same amount of affection and respect. The results are portraits that are not just stunningly beautiful, but intimate and moving. Once completed, the Photo Ark will serve as an important record of each animal’s existence and a powerful testament to the importance of saving them.

