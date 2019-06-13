JOHN DENVER: COUNTRY BOY

At the peak of his fame in the 1970s, John Denver was the most popular singer in America. He performed at sold-out concerts, his albums sold more than 100 million copies, his TV specials got top ratings, and he was named poet laureate of his adopted Colorado. Yet this man, who brought happiness to millions, was filled with insecurity, suffered from depression, and was savaged by the music critics.

Exploring the private life and public legacy of “America’s Everyman,” this intimate profile includes exclusive accounts from those closest to him, including former wives and managers, his son and brother, the musicians who toured with him for decades, and the friends who knew the real John Denver.

A complex man who wrote uncomplicated songs, Denver was often at odds with the saccharine image presented to the world. In this new documentary, viewers rediscover a lost musical icon of the ’70s and the enduring power of his music.

On CPTV: Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 8 p.m.