The remarkable life and legacy of John Soto – the founder of Space-Craft Manufacturing Inc. who sadly passed away on September 21, 2018 – is told in the new half-hour documentary John Soto, A Business Life. The film will premiere on CPTV on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. It will encore on Saturday, October 13 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, October 14 at 10 a.m.; and Monday, October 15 at 10 p.m.

John Soto, A Business Life showcases Soto’s inspiring life story. As a teenager, he arrived alone from Puerto Rico with just $3 in his pocket. Using his innate mechanical talent, his unending drive and his vision for business, he rose to become the founder, owner and president of New Haven-based Space-Craft Manufacturing Inc., which he established in 1970.

The film also explores Soto’s success as a businessman – with “success” defined not solely in financial terms, but in his positive impacts on his co-workers, his fellow entrepreneurs and his community.

The documentary – produced by Connecticut-based, award-winning Puerto Rican director Frank Borres – will air as part of CPTV’s Hispanic Heritage Month programming. Borres Productions has collaborated with CPTV on other Emmy- and Grammy-winning Latino-oriented programming, such as Celia Cruz and Friends, Puerto Rican Passages and the magazine-style TV series Vista.