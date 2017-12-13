Join Your Favorite Midwives for Their 2017 Holiday Special, Premiering December 25

Join the midwives as they struggle to provide patient care in spite of plunging temperatures, in the 2017 Call the Midwife Holiday Special! This special sets the stage for the seventh season of the hit drama, which will return to CPTV in spring 2018.

Written by Heidi Thomas, the holiday special opens with Poplar under a thick blanket of snow, as the midwives face the challenge of the coldest winter in the United Kingdom in 300 years. That winter — commonly referred to as the Big Freeze of 1963 — saw temperatures hit record lows; the whole country was brought to a standstill due to the severe weather.

The weather causes major disruption across Poplar. Trixie’s holiday with Christopher is cancelled due to the snow, and Valerie helps Linda and Selwyn, an unmarried couple living in a caravan, prepare for their baby. As the labor progresses, unforeseen complications knock Valerie’s confidence in her ability as a midwife. Elsewhere, the freezing weather takes the life of Dr. Turner’s patient. Sister Julienne must inform the family of his death and uncovers an uncomfortable truth.

Don’t miss the tragedies and triumphs as the midwives strive to provide the best possible care, despite the obstacles!

On CPTV: Christmas Day – December 25, 2017 at 9 p.m.

*And tune in to CPTV on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 9 p.m. for an encore of the 2016 Holiday Special!*