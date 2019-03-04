JOSH GROBAN BRIDGES: IN CONCERT FROM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Filmed at New York’s Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2018, this new concert features international superstar Josh Groban performing songs from his much-praised recent album Bridges, as well as a selection of classic songs and fan favorites from the last 20 years. Joining him on stage as special guests are Tony Award winner Idina Menzel and Grammy Award-winner Jennifer Nettles, along with a choir and orchestra.

On CPTV: Monday, March 4, 2019 at 8 p.m.

View a preview: