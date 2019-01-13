Discover the true story of an introverted man who reluctantly became King of England during the onset of World War II. The documentary King George VI: The Man Behind The King’s Speech features original contributions from The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper and actor Colin Firth, who portrayed King George VI in the film, providing insight into the life of a humble man who overcame his own demons for the sake of his nation.

On CPTV: Monday, January 14 at 10 p.m.