KOSCIUSZKO: A MAN BEFORE HIS TIME

There are more statues of Thaddeus Kosciuszko in America than any historical figure except for George Washington. Every day, millions of New York television and radio listeners hear about traffic jams on the Kosciuszko Bridge, yet few know the real story of this Revolutionary War hero and champion of human rights.

Based on the book The Peasant Prince: Thaddeus Kosciuszko and the Age of Revolution by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Alex Storozynski, this one-hour documentary tells the story of Thaddeus Kosciuszko’s quest for liberty — alongside allies George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and French and Polish Revolutionaries — against the tyranny of Britain’s King George, Russia’s Catherine the Great, and France’s Napoleon Bonaparte. It features moving narration by actor Blair Underwood (ABC’s Quantico and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and reenactments filmed in Poland, Philadelphia, and West Point and Saratoga, New York.

On CPTV: Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 p.m.