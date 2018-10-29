KT Tunstall Live at The Kate!

KT Tunstall

Thursday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT

Scottish singer-songwriter behind the smash hits “Suddenly I See”and “Black Horse and a Cherry Tree” embarks on a world tour to promote her newly released album, WAX, and stops at The Kate along the way! Join us on Thursday, November 15th when KT Tunstall, backed by two more rockin’ ladies and of course, her signature looping style comes to the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, CT and gives us a show we won’t soon forget!

Tickets are now on sale for this can’t miss concert, recorded for future airing on The Kate!