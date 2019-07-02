Lafayette: The Lost Hero tells the story of the Marquis de Lafayette and his quest to bring democracy to America and France, through the eyes of Sabine Renault Sabloniere, a 21st-century descendant.
The film traces the life and legend of this intriguing, neglected, and controversial figure, who left France at the age of 19 and fought courageously for the independence of the United States. He returned to France, risking his life to help start the French Revolution, and then struggled in vain to bring democracy to his country by peaceful means.
Years later, after being imprisoned for bringing freedom movements to Europe, he returned, triumphantly, for the 50th anniversary of the American revolution — this country’s first great patriotic celebration.
On CPTV Spirit: Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9 p.m.; Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12 p.m.
On CPTV: Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 11:30 p.m.
