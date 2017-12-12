The heartwarming drama Last Tango in Halifax continues the compelling story of childhood sweethearts, reunited after nearly 60 years apart, as they and their families negotiate the highs and lows of life and relationships. Now, the two-part holiday special from Last Tango in Halifax premieres on CPTV just in time for the holidays!

Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid), along with their family and friends, face new challenges and learn more about each other and themselves. Don’t miss this moving holiday treat!

Part 1 – Premieres Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

Learn why Caroline moves the family to a farmhouse. Alan has a difficult conversation with Gillian.



Part 2 – Premieres Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

See why Gillian makes a life-changing decision and how Alan is forced to confront his fears.

