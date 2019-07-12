Leah Chase: The Queen of Creole Cuisine chronicles the humble beginnings in small-town Louisiana and storied career of Leah Chase (January 6, 1923 – June 1, 2019), one of the top chefs in the nation.

For more than 70 years, Edgar “Dooky” Chase, Jr. and Leah Chase worked tirelessly together to help shape the political and civil rights movement in New Orleans. The couple turned a family sandwich shop in Treme to a famous fine-dining restaurant called Dooky Chase, which was filled with Leah’s impressive collection of African-American art.

Narrated by journalist Michelle Miller, this documentary shares this story of faith, family, and food by weaving together archival photos and interviews with notable New Orleanians.

On CPTV Spirit: Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 p.m. and Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9 a.m.