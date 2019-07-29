Remembering Leonard Nimoy is an intimate journey into Leonard Nimoy’s personal life. Featuring stories from his childhood growing up in Boston, his early career in Hollywood, his big break-out role on the Star Trek series, and highlights from his remarkable career, to the remaining years of his life battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The film features interviews with Leonard’s closest family members including his children, Julie and Adam, his wife, Susan, stepson, Aaron, and his six grandchildren sharing poignant stories and special memories. This memorable documentary also includes never-seen-before home videos and photos.
On CPTV: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 p.m.; Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5 a.m.
