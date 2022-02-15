This global hit detective drama sees Inspector Robbie Lewis (Kevin Whately) investigating a series of brutal murders against the stunning backdrop of Oxford.

Lewis learned enough from his old mentor Morse to keep a calm, open mind even when a murder case delves into the world of psychic phenomena, but his partner, the impulsive DS Hathaway (Laurence Fox), is less restrained.

Away from police work, Lewis wistfully recalls past loss and old friends as he moves on to start a new chapter in his life. Lewis continues the Morse legacy of quality crime drama.

Where to Watch

Lewis airs on CPTV Fridays at 8 p.m.