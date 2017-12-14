Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes

In a new Lidia Celebrates America special, Lidia Bastianich hosts a holiday program featuring veterans who have found farming to be a path back to civilian life. Lidia farms and cooks with them, then gathers with them for a very special holiday dinner.

On CPTV: Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

On CPTV Spirit: Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 8 p.m.



Plus, a Holiday Treat from Lidia Bastianich

Lidia starts all her celebrations with a warm Italian welcome, especially when temperatures drop. This simple, elegant, and festive recipe serves a crowd and can easily be adjusted to accommodate any sized party.

Lidia’s Vin Brûlé

-2 oranges

-1 cinnamon stick

-1 teaspoon allspice berries

-6 whole cloves

-Two 750ml bottles dry red wine

-¾ to 1 cup sugar

-Thin slices of orange, for serving

-Brandy (optional)

You can find the full recipe along with Lidia’s tips for serving vin brûlé by clicking here.

