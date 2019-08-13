Life From Above – Moving Planet features new footage of the greatest, most beautiful and powerful movements on our planet. Cameras in space capture events like an elephant family’s struggle through drought, and thousands of Shaolin Kung-Fu students performing in perfect synchronicity.

On CPTV Spirit: Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7 a.m.; Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m.