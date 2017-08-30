Coming soon to CPTV, see six endearing new episodes of The Durrells in Corfu on Masterpiece! Starring Keeley Hawes (Wives and Daughters, The Hollow Crown), Season 2 airs Sundays, October 15 – November 19, 2017 at the special time of 8 p.m.

The new season has already garnered praise from critics. During a recent UK broadcast, The Telegraph (London) was delighted to find that “Corfu was still sun-drenched, the titular family of lovable eccentrics remained in perpetual chaos and … the tone was, as before, one of warm nostalgia and deep, abiding silliness.” And The Guardian (London) hailed Season 2 as “sweet, and charming, and pretty, and funny…. [It’s] that rather nice thing: Sunday night family drama entertainment.”

Inspired by the beloved memoirs of Gerald Durrell, The Durrells in Corfu features Hawes as Louisa Durrell, the harried widowed mother of a brood of recalcitrant children. Louisa moves the floundering family from England to Corfu in the mid-1930s to recharge their lives—hers included.

Milo Parker plays Gerry, the wildlife-obsessed youngest, who later penned his reminiscences of the family’s unusual exploits. Daisy Waterstone is the man-mad teen, Margo, this season trying to kindle romance with a monk. Callum Woodhouse is the hunter-turned-distiller-turned-fashion-photographer, Leslie. And Josh O’Connor is literary Larry, who in real life went on to make a name for himself as the bohemian novelist Lawrence Durrell.

Also back this season is the family’s guardian angel on the island, the ever-resourceful Spiro, played by Alexis Georgoulis. Yorgos Karamihos returns as Gerry’s fellow fauna fanatic, Dr. Theo Stephanides. And screen legend Leslie Caron (An American in Paris, Gigi) reprises her cameo role as the island’s redoubtable Countess Mavrodaki.

Season 2 finds the family in dire financial straits, as usual. They have a new landlady, Vasilia, an island beauty who holds a mysterious grudge against Louisa and insists on prompt payment of the rent. Desperate to come up with the cash, Louisa embarks on a bold strategy: sell homemade British delicacies at the village market. The locals are just beginning to develop a taste for scotch eggs and spotted dick when Vasilia engineers a public health crisis.

Meanwhile, Louisa is being courted by handsome British ex-pat Hugh (Daniel Lapaine, Zero Dark Thirty), who has an olive press, drives a red MG, and wants to sweep her back to England. Margo and Larry also get romantic partners, as do Gerry’s otters. The plot thickens when Louisa’s dead husband gets back in touch, and an international incident threatens when the expats and Greeks organize a “friendly” cricket match. And then there’s Leslie, who makes a very special delivery!

To view a preview of Season 2, click here.