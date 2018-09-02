Magic Moments: The Best of ’50s Pop (My Music)

Magic Moments: The Best of ’50s Pop features a cavalcade of 1950s pop-music recording legends, reuniting and performing their biggest hits! This My Music special is hosted by Mary Lou Metzker, Phyllis McGuire, Pat Boone, Debbie Reynolds, and Patti Page.

Don’t miss appearances by The McGuire Sisters (who reunite for the first time since 1967); The Lennon Sisters; The Chordettes; The Crew Cuts; The Four Lads; The Four Aces; The Four Coins; Don Cherry; Gogi Grant; and more.

Plus, see archival-footage transitions featuring the fads, fashions, news stories, and pop-cultural events of the ’50s. Tribute montages highlight the ’50s pop icons we’ve lost, including Dean Martin, Perry Como, Rosemary Clooney, and more.

On CPTV: Monday, September 3 at 8 p.m.