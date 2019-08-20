See all three parts of the new series Magical Land of Oz back-to-back on CPTV! Episodes premiere on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 8, 9, and 10 p.m.
Burrow into the magical depths of Australian animal life as unique species navigate extremes on land and sea. Blue chip cameras capture the continent’s diverse animal populations in its highest snow peaks, frigid southern seas, and suburban backyards.
Episodes include:
- Magical Land of Oz: Land – An exploration of the curious and wonderful wildlife unique to Australia
- Magical Land of Oz: Ocean – A natural history exploration of Australia’s magical coasts and islands
- Magical Land of Oz: Human – An exploration of Australia’s wildlife that have adapted to live in the human environment
Don’t miss the full series on August 28, only on CPTV. For more information on Magical Land of Oz, including video clips, click here.
