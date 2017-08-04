Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live is captured in high definition and recorded in surround sound over two evenings in December 2014 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska — the hometown of Mannheim Steamroller.

The program features a variety of songs, including some from their ever-popular Mannheim Steamroller Christmas annual tour: the iconic “Deck the Halls” arrangement by Chip Davis, “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen”, “Silent Night”, and a special performance of “Greensleeves” featuring Elyse Davis, the daughter of Chip Davis.

On CPTV: Saturday, August 5 at 8 p.m.

View a preview: