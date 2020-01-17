Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2020 is celebrated on Monday, January 20. In honor of Dr. King, CPTV and CPTV Spirit will feature special programming on January 19 and 20.

This programming includes a documentary about the life of U.S. Representative and civil rights icon John Lewis, a Finding Your Roots marathon featuring specially selected episodes, and more.

MLK Jr. Day Programs on CPTV and CPTV Spirit

Roads to Memphis: American Experience

Airing Sunday, January 19 at 10:30 a.m. on CPTV

From Emmy® Award-winning director Stephen Ives, this film tells the wildly disparate yet fatefully entwined stories of an assassin, James Earl Ray, and his target, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., against the backdrop of the seething and turbulent forces in American society that led these two men to their violent and tragic collision in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.

Finding Your Roots – This Land Is My Land

Airing Sunday, January 19 at 12 p.m. on CPTV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals the unexpected family trees of entertainer Queen Latifah and actor Jeffrey Wright, redefining their sense of the black experience — and challenging preconceptions about America’s past.

John Lewis: Get In the Way

Airing Monday, January 20 at 12 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Follow the journey of civil rights hero, congressman, and human rights champion John Lewis. At the Selma March, Lewis came face-to-face with club-wielding troopers and exemplified non-violence. Now, he is considered the conscience of Congress.

Roads to Memphis: American Experience (Encore)

Airing Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Finding Your Roots – Children of the Revolution

Airing Monday, January 20 at 2 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Lupita Nyong’o, Carmelo Anthony, and Ana Navarro investigate the political choices of their fathers, discovering sometimes-unexpected heritage as they trace their ancestries further back.



Finding Your Roots – All in the Family

Airing Monday, January 20 at 3 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Radio host Joe Madison receives startling family news, and series host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. learns his own DNA story. This episode also features the “Finding Your Roots: The Seedlings” STEM Camp, with science and history inspiring the next generation.



Finding Your Roots – Homecomings

Airing Monday, January 20 at 4 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actor Sterling K. Brown, comedian Sasheer Zamata, and musician Jon Batiste discover the unexpected places their ancestors called home, providing new insight into the people and places that made them who they are today.



Finding Your Roots – This Land Is My Land (Encore)

Airing Monday, January 20 at 5 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

MLK Jr. Day Programs on Connecticut Public Radio

Connecticut Public Radio will also feature special programs celebrating the life of Dr. King on January 20 beginning at 9 a.m. Click here to view the full schedule.