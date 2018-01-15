Filming will begin in February 2018 on a new Lookout Point and BBC Studios co-production of Les Misérables for BBC One and PBS’ Masterpiece.

The six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 19th-century classic will feature an all-star cast, including Dominic West (The Affair; The Hour; Appropriate Adult) as Jean Valjean. David Oyelowo (Selma; A United Kingdom; Spooks) will star as as Javert, and Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply; Love, Rosie; Tolkien) will join them in the role of Fantine.

Multi award-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies will go back to the original novel and delve deep into the many layers of Hugo’s story, exploring Jean Valjean and Javert’s cat-and-mouse relationship, against the epic backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest. With a striking intensity and relevance, the novel is testimony to the struggles of France’s underclass and how far they must go to survive.

“This is such an intense and gut-wrenching story and I am delighted that this esteemed ensemble of actors will be bringing it to life – led by Dominic West and David Oyelowo in the iconic roles of Jean Valjean and his nemesis Javert,” said Davies. “In Valjean, we see the terrifying anger and resentment against society but also the tenderness that is hidden deep in his complex psyche. And in Javert, the ferocious dedication to duty that takes him from obsession to madness.”

Stay tuned to CPTV for more information on Les Misérables and when it will make its Masterpiece debut!