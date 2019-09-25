Set in the world of newspapers in London – its past riven by hacking scandals, its present at the mercy of the digital age and the 24-hour news cycle, its future uncertain – the razor-sharp and observant drama Press on Masterpiece explores the current, turbulent media landscape and the ethical dilemmas that journalists and editors face each day.

Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) and Ben Chaplin (Apple Tree Yard) star, alongside Priyanga Burford (King Charles III) and David Suchet (Poirot).

The six-part series airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on CPTV beginning October 6, 2019.

