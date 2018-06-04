The Migraine Solution

Join experts and patients to unravel the mystery, debunk the myths, and learn best practices for managing migraines.

Hosted by Maria Shriver, this science-based special travels from laboratories in California at Stanford with Dr. Sheena Aurora and her team, to Dr. Lawrence Newman and Dr. Dawn Buse in New York City. These scientists and researchers are all working to further understand the complex inner workings of migraines – including what causes them and how best to treat them.

With verité footage, witness the work these doctors do with patients in the lab, which helps to reveal the struggle they are overcoming – trying to solve a complex neurological disease with no easy answers.

Plus, visit with Dr. David Dodick and his team from the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. His team leads viewers through the latest cutting-edge understanding of the science behind migraines.

On CPTV: Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8 p.m.