MODUS FROM WALTER PRESENTS

Become drawn into psychologist and ex-FBI profiler Inger Johanne Vik’s investigation into a series of brutal murders in Stockholm. She and local detective Ingvar Nyman discover a pattern as the deaths increase.

This thrilling eight-part series is adapted by Emmy-winning screenwriters Mai Brostrom and Peter Thorsboe from the book by Anne Holt. It is presented in Swedish with English subtitles.

On CPTV Spirit: Saturdays at 10 p.m. through April 27, 2019 (Episodes encore on Spirit the following Tuesdays)