MODUS FROM WALTER PRESENTS

Become drawn into psychologist and ex-FBI profiler Inger Johanne Vik’s investigation into a series of brutal murders in Stockholm. She and local detective Ingvar Nyman discover a pattern as the deaths increase.
This thrilling eight-part series is adapted by Emmy-winning screenwriters Mai Brostrom and Peter Thorsboe from the book by Anne Holt. It is presented in Swedish with English subtitles.
On CPTV Spirit: Saturdays at 10 p.m. through April 27, 2019 (Episodes encore on Spirit the following Tuesdays)
“Women's Work” features the stories of Connecticut women serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. Watch the original TV documentary. Six additional short films will be released weekly - watch them here.
In our series "Home Movies: American Journeys" we introduce you to ten immigrants to Connecticut — some newcomers, some who have lived here for decades, each with a fascinating personal story.
