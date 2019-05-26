MUSEUM ACCESS – THE BRUCE MUSEUM

Museums are a vital part of the American landscape, showcasing the greatest achievements of the human experience, past, present and future. Museum Access explores these museums in a way that the everyday visitor cannot. It goes behind the scenes where ordinary folks don’t get a chance to go, talking to the curators and creative personnel to get an insider’s view.

In this episode of Museum Access, creator and host Leslie Mueller visits the Bruce Museum located in Greenwich, Connecticut. See portraits by Toulouse-Lautrec from the Herakleidon Museum in Athens, Greece, and get a behind-the-scenes demonstration of the color lithography process that Lautrec used!

On CPTV Spirit: Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.