The Great American Read has announced exciting new details regarding upcoming episodes of the series!

The first episode of The Great American Read premiered in May 2018, and the series will return September 11, 2018, airing subsequent Tuesdays through October 16.

It all begins with a “Fall Kick-Off” episode, reintroducing viewers to what The Great American Read is all about — with the help of a number of special guests, including authors, actors, musicians, political figures, athletes, and more. After that, each week’s episode will feature a different literary theme, and books related to that theme will be discussed, also with the help of special guests.

See below for more information on air dates, episode themes, and which books will be discussed on which evenings. (And to view which guest stars are featured in each episode, click here>>.)

Don’t forget to tune in Tuesdays this fall on CPTV!

—————————————————————————————-

Episode: FALL KICK-OFF

Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018

—————————————————————————————-

Episode: WHO AM I? Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018

Books include: A Prayer for Owen Meany

A Separate Peace

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, The

Book Thief, The

Catcher in the Rye, The

Ghost

Jane Eyre

Outsiders, The

Siddhartha

Tales of the City

To Kill a Mockingbird

—————————————————————————————-

Episode: HEROES Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018

Books include: 1984

A Confederacy of Dunces

Alex Cross Series

Catch-22

Charlotte’s Web

Curious Incident of the Dog…

Don Quixote

Help, The

Giver, The

Hunger Games, The

Hunt for Red October, The

Invisible Man

—————————————————————————————-

Episode: VILLAINS & MONSTERS Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018

Books include: A Game of Thrones

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

And Then There Were None

Beloved

Gone Girl

Frankenstein

Handmaid’s Tale, The

Harry Potter

Moby Dick

Picture of Dorian Gray, The

Rebecca

Watchers

Stand, The —————————————————————————————- Episode: WHAT WE DO FOR LOVE Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 Books include: Americanah

Anne of Green Gables

Call of the Wild, The

Gilead

Godfather, The

Gone with the Wind

Great Gatsby, The

Joy Luck Club, The

Little Women

Looking for Alaska

Notebook, The

Pride & Prejudice

—————————————————————————————-