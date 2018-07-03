The Great American Read has announced exciting new details regarding upcoming episodes of the series!
The first episode of The Great American Read premiered in May 2018, and the series will return September 11, 2018, airing subsequent Tuesdays through October 16.
It all begins with a “Fall Kick-Off” episode, reintroducing viewers to what The Great American Read is all about — with the help of a number of special guests, including authors, actors, musicians, political figures, athletes, and more. After that, each week’s episode will feature a different literary theme, and books related to that theme will be discussed, also with the help of special guests.
See below for more information on air dates, episode themes, and which books will be discussed on which evenings. (And to view which guest stars are featured in each episode, click here>>.)
Episode: FALL KICK-OFF
Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018
Books include:
- A Prayer for Owen Meany
- A Separate Peace
- A Tree Grows in Brooklyn
- Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, The
- Book Thief, The
- Catcher in the Rye, The
- Ghost
- Jane Eyre
- Outsiders, The
- Siddhartha
- Tales of the City
- To Kill a Mockingbird
Books include:
- 1984
- A Confederacy of Dunces
- Alex Cross Series
- Catch-22
- Charlotte’s Web
- Curious Incident of the Dog…
- Don Quixote
- Help, The
- Giver, The
- Hunger Games, The
- Hunt for Red October, The
- Invisible Man
Books include:
- A Game of Thrones
- Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
- And Then There Were None
- Beloved
- Gone Girl
- Frankenstein
- Handmaid’s Tale, The
- Harry Potter
- Moby Dick
- Picture of Dorian Gray, The
- Rebecca
- Watchers
- Stand, The
- Americanah
- Anne of Green Gables
- Call of the Wild, The
- Gilead
- Godfather, The
- Gone with the Wind
- Great Gatsby, The
- Joy Luck Club, The
- Little Women
- Looking for Alaska
- Notebook, The
- Pride & Prejudice
Books include:
- Atlas Shrugged
- Dune
- Chronicles of Narnia, The
- Foundation
- Gulliver’s Travels
- Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- Lord of the Rings, The
- Lonesome Dove
- Martian, The
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Outlander
- Ready Player One
- Shack, The
