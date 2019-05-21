The all-new Season 3 of Weekends with Yankee is now airing on CPTV! See new episodes Sundays at 6 p.m., encoring the following Saturdays at 11 a.m.

In each half-hour episode, follow co-hosts Richard Weise and Amy Traverso as they travel throughout America’s northeast, uncovering what makes our region one of America’s top travel destinations.

Richard and Amy explore New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, and of course, Connecticut, as they take in captivating scenery, bountiful nature and wildlife, signature attractions, and treasured secret spots known only to locals. Don’t miss all the fun this summer on CPTV!

For more about Weekends with Yankee, click here.