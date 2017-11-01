In the CPTV Original series You Are Cordially Invited, Connecticut-based interior designer and author Holly Holden visits elegant homes and engages the proud homeowners in discussions about style, design, architecture, collecting, and entertaining.

Now, follow Holden on a trip “across the pond” in two new episodes premiering back-to-back this November on CPTV!

First, Holden accepts an invitation from Lady Carnarvon to visit Highclere Castle – which, as many Downton Abbey fans know, served as the main filming location for the beloved drama. Travel to England for an exclusive, historical tour of the incredible manor where much of the series was filmed!

Then, go with Holden as she tours Blenheim Palace, a monumental country house located in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England, that serves as the prin­cipal residence of the Dukes of Marlborough.

On CPTV: Monday, November 6, 2017 at 9 and 9:30 p.m.